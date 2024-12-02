Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morale, Welfare, and Recreation hosts an event on the flight deck of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 4 of 7]

    Morale, Welfare, and Recreation hosts an event on the flight deck of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Dylan ONeal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sylvia Vause, director of Morale, Welfare, and Recreation, from Salt Lake City, prepares to launch a biodegradable golf ball from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 6, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dylan ONeal)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 23:55
    Photo ID: 8786449
    VIRIN: 241206-N-EN078-1116
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    CVN 76
    3rd Fleet
    MWR
    flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan

