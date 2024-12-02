Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sailors and Soldiers stand by in case of emergency as an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the Wildcards of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, refuels on the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 6, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kazia Ream)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 23:50
    Photo ID: 8786444
    VIRIN: 241206-N-BE723-1183
    Resolution: 4617x3078
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    CVN 76
    Flight Ops
    3rd Fleet
    HSC-23
    USS Ronald Reagan

