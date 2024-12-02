USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the Wildcards of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, lands on the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 6, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kazia Ream)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 23:50
|Photo ID:
|8786437
|VIRIN:
|241206-N-BE723-1006
|Resolution:
|5146x2895
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
