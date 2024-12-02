Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Yama Sakura 87 [Image 3 of 4]

    Faces of Yama Sakura 87

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Spc. Michael Graf 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Royal Australian Air Force Sgt. Shane Blair, an administrator at the Air Support Operations Center, supports Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. Yama Sakura 87 serves as a cornerstone of Operation Pathways, the U.S. Army Pacific's premier series of exercises demonstrating America's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Micheal Graf)

    As a part of U.S. Army Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 87 is a trilateral exercise is essential to maintaining operational readiness and interoperability between Japan, Australia and the U.S.

    Japan
    Interoperability
    YamaSakura
    Commonwealth of Australia (Australia)
    Australian Defence Force (ADF)
    ServiceMemberHighlight

