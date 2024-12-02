Yama Sakura 87: Trilateral Flag Raising

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers unfurl the American flag during a trilateral flag-raising ceremony in front of Ground Component Command headquarters as a part of Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. Since its first iteration in 1982, Yama Sakura has demonstrated a continued commitment by both the United States and Japan to work together as dedicated Allies in support of the U.S.-Japan security treaty and for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks)