    San Francisco 49ers Salute to Service Game [Image 4 of 4]

    San Francisco 49ers Salute to Service Game

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2024

    Photo by Capt. Austin Gallegos 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego         

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bruno, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Western Recruiting Region mascot, waits to performs at the San Francisco 49ers Salute to Service game vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium Santa Clara, California. Nov. 17, 2024. Marine Band San Diego participated in the Salute to Service game to help honor the nation's service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Austin Gallegos)

    This work, San Francisco 49ers Salute to Service Game [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Austin Gallegos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

