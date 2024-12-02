Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Desean Porchea with Marine Band San Diego, performs at the San Francisco 49ers Salute to Service game vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium Santa Clara, California. Nov. 17, 2024. Marine Band San Diego participated in the Salute to Service game to help honor the nation's service members, veterans and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Austin Gallegos)