Team Barksdale greet Mr. and Mrs. Claus at the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Dec. 5, 2024. Claus arrived at the ceremony to celebrate the holiday season with Team Barksdale. (Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 17:07
|Photo ID:
|8785993
|VIRIN:
|241215-F-HF999-1055
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Barksdale AFB Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Hailey Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.