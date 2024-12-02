Barksdale AFB Tree Lighting Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Team Barksdale greet Mr. and Mrs. Claus at the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Dec. 5, 2024. Claus arrived at the ceremony to celebrate the holiday season with Team Barksdale. (Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)