    Barksdale AFB Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    Barksdale AFB Tree Lighting Ceremony

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Team Barksdale greet Mr. and Mrs. Claus at the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Dec. 5, 2024. Claus arrived at the ceremony to celebrate the holiday season with Team Barksdale. (Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 17:07
    Photo ID: 8785993
    VIRIN: 241215-F-HF999-1055
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, Barksdale AFB Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Hailey Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

