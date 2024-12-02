Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Joaquin Malavet, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen James F. Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Dec. 6, 2024. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hailey J. Riddle-Chan)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 17:11
|Photo ID:
|8785991
|VIRIN:
|241206-M-MY462-1001
|Resolution:
|6777x4841
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMMARFORPAC meets with Retired USMC Maj. Gen. DV, by LCpl Hailey Riddle-Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.