    COMMARFORPAC meets with Retired USMC Maj. Gen. DV

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Hailey Riddle-Chan 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Joaquin Malavet, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen James F. Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Dec. 6, 2024. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hailey J. Riddle-Chan)

    Key Leader Engagement, KLE, Stronger Together, Allies and Partners, Free and Open Indo-Pacific

