Barksdale AFB Tree Lighting Ceremony

The Parkway High School Band Wind Ensemble played music for the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Dec. 5, 2024. The ensemble played holiday music for the event's attendees. (Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hailey Farrell)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 17:07
|Photo ID:
|8785990
|VIRIN:
|241215-F-HF999-1033
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
