Command Sgt. Maj. Amador Aguillen Jr., the senior enlisted advisor of the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, lays a wreath at a gravesite during a memorial ceremony at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, Texas, Nov. 30, 2024. The ceremony honored fallen heroes from across the armed services by placing a wreath at each of their gravestones. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 16:12
|Photo ID:
|8785843
|VIRIN:
|241130-A-FG676-2370
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|7.5 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command honors fallen heroes [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Tanner Dibble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.