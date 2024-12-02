13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command honors fallen heroes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Amador Aguillen Jr., the senior enlisted advisor of the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, lays a wreath at a gravesite during a memorial ceremony at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, Texas, Nov. 30, 2024. The ceremony honored fallen heroes from across the armed services by placing a wreath at each of their gravestones. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)