    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command honors fallen heroes

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command honors fallen heroes

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    Command Sgt. Maj. Amador Aguillen Jr., the senior enlisted advisor of the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, lays a wreath at a gravesite during a memorial ceremony at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, Texas, Nov. 30, 2024. The ceremony honored fallen heroes from across the armed services by placing a wreath at each of their gravestones. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2024
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Memorial
    Wreaths
    Ceremonies

