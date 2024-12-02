Senior Leadership Development Program members research Power BI to improve project management & employee workload. Left to right - Philip Dabbagh, Ahmed Radwan, and Isaac A. Garcia.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 14:24
|Photo ID:
|8785246
|VIRIN:
|241205-D-CR197-1116
|Resolution:
|840x516
|Size:
|125.49 KB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Leadership Development Program members [Image 6 of 6], by JoAnne Castagna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Visualizing improved project management - Senior Leadership Development Program
No keywords found.