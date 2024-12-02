Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Leadership Development Program members [Image 6 of 6]

    Senior Leadership Development Program members

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by JoAnne Castagna 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District

    Senior Leadership Development Program members research Power BI to improve project management & employee workload. Left to right - Philip Dabbagh, Ahmed Radwan, and Isaac A. Garcia.

    This work, Senior Leadership Development Program members [Image 6 of 6], by JoAnne Castagna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philip Dabbagh
    Isaac A. Garcia
    Power BI Placemat
    Screen capture of Power BI
    Ahmed Radwan
    Senior Leadership Development Program members

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Visualizing improved project management - Senior Leadership Development Program

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    New York District
    North Atlantic Division

