Date Taken: 11.12.2024 Date Posted: 12.06.2024 13:01 Photo ID: 8785137 VIRIN: 241113-O-NW381-5407 Resolution: 3573x1468 Size: 1.37 MB Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FRCSW Retiree Luncheon Draws Large Turnout [Image 2 of 2], by Maria Rachel Melchor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.