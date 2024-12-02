Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lake effect [Image 6 of 6]

    ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard assist citizens after lake-effect snow storms in Erie County, Pennsylvania, Dec. 5, 2024. The Pennsylvania National Guard deployed personnel and equipment to support the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency with emergency support functions, including emergency transport and search & rescue operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bongiorno)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 11:05
    Photo ID: 8784926
    VIRIN: 241205-Z-A3544-1006
    Location: ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Lake effect [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    Emergency Response
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    readiness
    Lake Effect Snow
    Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency

