U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard assist citizens after lake-effect snow storms in Erie County, Pennsylvania, Dec. 5, 2024. The Pennsylvania National Guard deployed personnel and equipment to support the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency with emergency support functions, including emergency transport and search & rescue operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bongiorno)
