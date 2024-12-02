Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Welcomes USS New York (LPD 21) Home to Naval Station Norfolk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commander, U.S. 2nd, Fleet Vice Adm. Doug Perry, greets Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Two, Rear Adm. David Walt, after the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), assigned to the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), returns to Naval Station Norfolk, Dec. 6, 2024, from a seven-month deployment operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation. More than 4,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the WSP ARG supported a wide range of interoperability opportunities and exercises, increasing combat readiness and crisis response capabilities while strengthening relationships with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)