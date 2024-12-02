Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Welcomes USS New York (LPD 21) Home to Naval Station Norfolk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, Vice Adm. Doug Perry, speaks to Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), assigned to the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), following the ship’s return to Naval Station Norfolk, Dec. 6, 2024, from a seven-month deployment operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation. More than 4,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the WSP ARG supported a wide range of interoperability opportunities and exercises, increasing combat readiness and crisis response capabilities while strengthening relationships with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)