    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Welcomes USS New York (LPD 21) Home to Naval Station Norfolk [Image 4 of 6]

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet Welcomes USS New York (LPD 21) Home to Naval Station Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, Vice Adm. Doug Perry, greets Capt. Benjamin Oakes, commanding officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), assigned to the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG), following the ship’s return to Naval Station Norfolk, Dec. 6, 2024, from a seven-month deployment operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation. More than 4,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the WSP ARG supported a wide range of interoperability opportunities and exercises, increasing combat readiness and crisis response capabilities while strengthening relationships with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

    VIRIN: 241206-N-KK394-1086
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    USS New York
    LPD 21
    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    Commander
    military homecoming

