President of Guyana, SOUTHCOM Commander Speak at The Wilson Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241205-N-CD453-2008 MIAMI (Dec. 5, 2024) Amb. Sarah-Ann Lynch (left), U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Civilian Deputy to the Commander, U.S. Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey (center), commander of SOUTHCOM, and Dr. Benjamin Gedan, director of the Wilson Center’s Latin America Program,engage in a conversation at the Wilson Center's Miami Gala in Miami, Dec. 5, 2024. Earlier in the day, the president visited SOUTHCOM to meet with command leaders to discuss the U.S.-Guyanese bilateral defense partnership and regional security. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)