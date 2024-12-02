Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President of Guyana, SOUTHCOM Commander Speak at The Wilson Center [Image 4 of 4]

    President of Guyana, SOUTHCOM Commander Speak at The Wilson Center

    DORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Oblander 

    U.S. Southern Command

    241205-N-CD453-2008 MIAMI (Dec. 5, 2024) Amb. Sarah-Ann Lynch (left), U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Civilian Deputy to the Commander, U.S. Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey (center), commander of SOUTHCOM, and Dr. Benjamin Gedan, director of the Wilson Center’s Latin America Program,engage in a conversation at the Wilson Center's Miami Gala in Miami, Dec. 5, 2024. Earlier in the day, the president visited SOUTHCOM to meet with command leaders to discuss the U.S.-Guyanese bilateral defense partnership and regional security. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 09:50
    Photo ID: 8784808
    VIRIN: 241205-N-CD453-2008
    Resolution: 4771x3408
    Size: 6.24 MB
    Location: DORAL, FLORIDA, US
    South America
    Guyana
    Irfaan Ali
    Alvin Holsey
    U.S. Southern Command

