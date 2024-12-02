President of Guyana, SOUTHCOM Commander Speak at The Wilson Center

241205-N-CD453-2023 MIAMI (Dec. 5, 2024) (left to right) Dr. Benjamin Gedan, director of the Wilson Center’s Latin America Program, President of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, U.S. Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), and Daniel Erikson, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the National Security Council, pose for a photo at the Wilson Center's Miami Gala in Miami, Dec. 5, 2024. Earlier in the day, the president visited SOUTHCOM to meet with command leaders to discuss the U.S.-Guyanese bilateral defense partnership and regional security. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)
