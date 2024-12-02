President of Guyana, SOUTHCOM Commander Speak at The Wilson Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241205-N-CD453-2038 MIAMI (Dec. 5, 2024) President of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaks alongside U.S. Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), and Daniel Erikson, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the National Security Council, during a roundtable discussion focused on security in Latin America and the Caribbean as part of The Wilson Center's Miami Gala in Miami, Dec. 5, 2024. Earlier in the day, the president visited SOUTHCOM to meet with command leaders to discuss the U.S.-Guyanese bilateral defense partnership and regional security. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)