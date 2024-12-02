Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th LRS claims victory in 2024 Intramural Flag Football Championship [Image 13 of 13]

    39th LRS claims victory in 2024 Intramural Flag Football Championship

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Capt. Charles Rivezzo 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Members of the 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron compete in the 2024 intramural Flag Football championship against the 39th Force Support Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 3, 2024. The 39th LRS secured the championship title with a strong performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Charles Rivezzo)

    Intramural Sports
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    39 FSS
    39 LRS

