39th LRS claims victory in 2024 Intramural Flag Football Championship

Members of the 39th Force Support Squadron compete in the 2024 intramural Flag Football championship against the 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 3, 2024. The 39th LRS secured the championship title with a strong performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Charles Rivezzo)