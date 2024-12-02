Members of the 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron compete in the 2024 intramural Flag Football championship against the 39th Force Support Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Dec. 3, 2024. The 39th LRS secured the championship title with a strong performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Charles Rivezzo)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 06:12
|Photo ID:
|8784625
|VIRIN:
|241127-F-OR751-1088
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.92 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th LRS claims victory in 2024 Intramural Flag Football Championship [Image 13 of 13], by Capt. Charles Rivezzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.