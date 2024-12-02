Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dynamic Front 25 [Image 1 of 5]

    Dynamic Front 25

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    Exercise Dynamic Front occurs from 4 to 24 November in Finland, Germany, Romania, Poland and Estonia, and is the premier US-led, NATO and partner integrated exercise focused on fires interoperability. As a multi-national exercise, Dynamic Front trains interoperability across human, procedural and technical domains. Dynamic Front will incorporate seven different fires networks, enabling fire missions across live-fire locations in five nations for the first time in the history of the exercise. It is a major investment in the cohesion and lethality of the NATO alliance and the overall readiness of Allies and partners.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 03:14
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
