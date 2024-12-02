USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight deck drills.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors perform a foreign object debris walk down on the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 5, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.