    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a damage control training drill [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Lewis Pedebone, right, from Waipahu, Hawaii, assists Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Cawann Clark, from Oakland, Maryland, in donning a hazmat suit during a damage control drill in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 4, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 00:32
    Photo ID: 8784378
    VIRIN: 241205-N-VY281-1085
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in a damage control training drill [Image 4 of 4], by SN Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drill
    CVN 76
    3rd Fleet
    DC
    USS Ronald Reagan

