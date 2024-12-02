Forging Ahead: Pearl Harbor Day Ceremony Honors Past, Passes Legacy to Young Service Members

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The late Gilbert Meyer, who will be interred aboard the wreckage of the USS Utah (AG-16) on Friday Dec. 6, 2024 is shown during a past visit to the memorial. Meyer passed away in 2023 at the age of 100. He served in the Navy for 22 years and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He was an 18-year-old Fireman First Class assigned to the USS Utah when it was hit by a torpedo. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Gilbert Benton)