Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forging Ahead: Pearl Harbor Day Ceremony Honors Past, Passes Legacy to Young Service Members

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Forging Ahead: Pearl Harbor Day Ceremony Honors Past, Passes Legacy to Young Service Members

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    The late Gilbert Meyer, who will be interred aboard the wreckage of the USS Utah (AG-16) on Friday Dec. 6, 2024 is shown during a past visit to the memorial. Meyer passed away in 2023 at the age of 100. He served in the Navy for 22 years and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He was an 18-year-old Fireman First Class assigned to the USS Utah when it was hit by a torpedo. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Gilbert Benton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2021
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 21:24
    Photo ID: 8784257
    VIRIN: 211205-O-RD674-2147
    Resolution: 3264x2176
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forging Ahead: Pearl Harbor Day Ceremony Honors Past, Passes Legacy to Young Service Members, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Forging Ahead: Pearl Harbor Day Ceremony Honors Past, Passes Legacy to Young Service Members

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    war veteran
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Gilbert Meyer
    83rd Pearl Harbor Observance
    USS Utah survivor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download