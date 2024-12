Inauguration of building in Camp Santiago Joint Training Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Puerto Rico National Guard leadership participated in the inauguration of one of the first projects funded after Hurricane Maria, as part of a nearly $400 million reconstruction initiative in Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas Dec. 5, 2024. This achievement highlights the power of collaboration between the National Guard Bureau, the Puerto Rico National Guard, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and civilian contractors. It stands as a testament to the progress that can be accomplished through fine-tuned interoperability and a shared commitment to rebuilding critical infrastructure.