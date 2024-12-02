Inauguration of building in Camp Santiago Joint Training Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Maj. Gen. Miguel A. Méndez gives his closing remarks during the inauguration of a building in Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas Dec. 5, 2024. This achievement highlights the power of collaboration between the National Guard Bureau, the Puerto Rico National Guard, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and civilian contractors. It stands as a testament to the progress that can be accomplished through fine-tuned interoperability and a shared commitment to rebuilding critical infrastructure.