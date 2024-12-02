NCTF-RH Open House: Nov. 14, 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HONOLULU (Nov. 14, 2024) The Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) facilities operations officer speaks to guests during the NCTF-RH open house, held at the Hokulani Community Center in Honolulu on Nov. 14, 2024. NCTF-RH hosted the open house for members of the community to learn more about current and future efforts of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) closure, tank cleaning, and drinking water monitoring. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Glenn Slaughter)