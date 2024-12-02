U.S. Airmen assemble bicycles during a bicycle building volunteer event at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 4, 2024. The Airmen spent multiple days assembling the bikes before allocating them to Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 13:40
|Photo ID:
|8783528
|VIRIN:
|241204-F-QO903-1051
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|942.48 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Volunteer Bike Build [Image 6 of 6], by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.