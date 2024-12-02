Volunteer Bike Build

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assemble bicycles during a bicycle building volunteer event at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 4, 2024. The Airmen spent multiple days assembling the bikes before allocating them to Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)