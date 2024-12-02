Volunteer Bike Build

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman adjusts the handle bars during a bike build at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 4, 2024. Airmen from base volunteered to assemble the bikes to be donated to Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)