Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Volunteer Bike Build [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Volunteer Bike Build

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen participate in a bicycle building volunteer event at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 4, 2024. The Airmen volunteered to assemble bikes to be donated to Airmen on base and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 13:40
    Photo ID: 8783523
    VIRIN: 241204-F-QO903-1013
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 997.53 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteer Bike Build [Image 6 of 6], by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Volunteer Bike Build
    Volunteer Bike Build
    Volunteer Bike Build
    Volunteer Bike Build
    Volunteer Bike Build
    Volunteer Bike Build

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Volunteer
    Bike
    Community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download