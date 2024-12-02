Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    934th Airlift Wing C-130 Air Drops [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    934th Airlift Wing C-130 Air Drops

    WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Kendra Pierce 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    The 96th Airlift Squadron, 934th Airlift Wing out of Minneapolis-St Paul Joint Air Reserve Station, Minnesota performed air drop training with Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft into Drop Zone Badger at Fort McCoy WI.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 12:16
    Photo ID: 8783434
    VIRIN: 240626-A-QN786-1004
    Resolution: 7424x5504
    Size: 31.75 MB
    Location: WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 934th Airlift Wing C-130 Air Drops [Image 8 of 8], by Kendra Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    934th Airlift Wing C-130 Air Drops
    934th Airlift Wing C-130 Air Drops
    934th Airlift Wing C-130 Air Drops
    934th Airlift Wing C-130 Air Drops
    934th Airlift Wing C-130 Air Drops
    934th Airlift Wing C-130 Air Drops
    934th Airlift Wing C-130 Air Drops
    934th Airlift Wing C-130 Air Drops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Air Drops
    934th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download