Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 12.05.2024 12:16 Photo ID: 8783433 VIRIN: 240626-A-QN786-1008 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 27.28 MB Location: WISCONSIN, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 934th Airlift Wing C-130 Air Drops [Image 8 of 8], by Kendra Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.