The 96th Airlift Squadron, 934th Airlift Wing out of Minneapolis-St Paul Joint Air Reserve Station, Minnesota performed air drop training with Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft into Drop Zone Badger at Fort McCoy WI.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 12:16
|Photo ID:
|8783432
|VIRIN:
|240626-A-QN786-1006
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|27.11 MB
|Location:
|WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 934th Airlift Wing C-130 Air Drops [Image 8 of 8], by Kendra Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.