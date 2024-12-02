Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Austin hosts Armenia Defense Minister Suren Papikyan [Image 5 of 10]

    Secretary Austin hosts Armenia Defense Minister Suren Papikyan

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III participates in a bilateral exchange meeting with Armenia Defense Minister Suren Papikyan at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Dec. 5, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    This work, Secretary Austin hosts Armenia Defense Minister Suren Papikyan [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

