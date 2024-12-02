Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers celebrate Thanksgiving with Army family [Image 2 of 3]

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leonard Wood Commander Col. Steven Bartley, along with food-service employees, serve Thanksgiving meals to Soldiers in training Nov. 28 in the 43rd Adjutant General Reception Battalion’s Army Warrior Restaurant.

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    This work, Soldiers celebrate Thanksgiving with Army family [Image 3 of 3], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

