Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd Fighter Wing Command Chief explores the world of civil engineering [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    52nd Fighter Wing Command Chief explores the world of civil engineering

    SPANGDAHLEM, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton, right, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Mary Trent, 52nd Fighter Wing command chief, speak to Lt. Col. Scott Adamson, center, 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron commander, during a CES immersion tour at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 3, 2024. Crofton and Trent thanked Adamson for the immersion, which gave them a clearer understanding of CES’s mission and the dedication of its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 10:06
    Photo ID: 8782952
    VIRIN: 241203-F-RR422-1256
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd Fighter Wing Command Chief explores the world of civil engineering [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52nd Fighter Wing Command Chief explores the world of civil engineering
    52nd Fighter Wing Command Chief explores the world of civil engineering
    52nd Fighter Wing Command Chief explores the world of civil engineering
    52nd Fighter Wing Command Chief explores the world of civil engineering

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineering

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download