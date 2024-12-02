52nd Fighter Wing Command Chief explores the world of civil engineering

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Crofton, right, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Mary Trent, 52nd Fighter Wing command chief, speak to Lt. Col. Scott Adamson, center, 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron commander, during a CES immersion tour at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 3, 2024. Crofton and Trent thanked Adamson for the immersion, which gave them a clearer understanding of CES’s mission and the dedication of its Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)