U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing attend a brief during a Civil Engineering Squadron immersion at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 3, 2024. The brief highlighted the squadron’s mission and its Airmen’s recent accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 10:06
|Photo ID:
|8782949
|VIRIN:
|241203-F-RR422-1041
|Resolution:
|7997x5331
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 52nd Fighter Wing Command Chief explores the world of civil engineering [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.