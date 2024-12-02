52nd Fighter Wing Command Chief explores the world of civil engineering

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing attend a brief during a Civil Engineering Squadron immersion at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 3, 2024. The brief highlighted the squadron’s mission and its Airmen’s recent accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)