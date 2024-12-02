52nd Fighter Wing Command Chief explores the world of civil engineering

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mary Trent, center right, 52nd Fighter Wing command chief, speaks with Airmen assigned to the 52nd Civil Engineering Squadron during an immersion at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 3, 2024. Trent visited the squadron to deepen her understanding of their mission and forge stronger connections with its members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)