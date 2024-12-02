U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mary Trent, 52nd Fighter Wing command chief, listens to a brief during a Civil Engineering Squadron immersion at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 3, 2024. Trent toured a fire station to meet with members of the squadron and learn about their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 10:06
|Photo ID:
|8782945
|VIRIN:
|241203-F-RR422-1177
|Resolution:
|4636x3091
|Size:
|999.56 KB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 52nd Fighter Wing Command Chief explores the world of civil engineering [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.