52nd Fighter Wing Command Chief explores the world of civil engineering

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Mary Trent, 52nd Fighter Wing command chief, listens to a brief during a Civil Engineering Squadron immersion at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 3, 2024. Trent toured a fire station to meet with members of the squadron and learn about their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)