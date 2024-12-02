Beaufort S.C.- The Diversity Committee presented a coffee, tea and pastries for the command in honor of National Native American Heritage Month. Featured in this photo is Commander Brandon Limtiaco taking time to read information on the Native American Heritage.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 09:19
|Photo ID:
|8782842
|VIRIN:
|241121-N-CQ135-6344
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|6.94 MB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC Beaufort Recognizes Native American Heritage Month [Image 3 of 3], by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.