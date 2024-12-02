Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC Beaufort Recognizes Native American Heritage Month [Image 2 of 3]

    NMRTC Beaufort Recognizes Native American Heritage Month

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    Beaufort S.C.- The Diversity Committee presented a coffee, tea and pastries for the command in honor of National Native American Heritage Month. Featured in this photo is Commander Brandon Limtiaco taking time to read information on the Native American Heritage.

