    NMRTC Beaufort Recognizes Native American Heritage Month [Image 1 of 3]

    NMRTC Beaufort Recognizes Native American Heritage Month

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    Beaufort S.C.- The Triad for Naval Hospital Beaufort takes time to look through the display presented by the Diversity Committee for National Native American Heritage Month. Featured in the is photo from left to right, Capt. Tracy R. Isaac, Capt. Cecilia Brown, Hospital Corpman Command Master Chief Petty Officer Joseph David Matthews III, and Commander Travis Story.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 09:19
    Photo ID: 8782840
    VIRIN: 241121-N-CQ135-3410
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 7.93 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC Beaufort Recognizes Native American Heritage Month [Image 3 of 3], by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

