NMRTC Beaufort Recognizes Native American Heritage Month

Beaufort S.C.- The Triad for Naval Hospital Beaufort takes time to look through the display presented by the Diversity Committee for National Native American Heritage Month. Featured in the is photo from left to right, Capt. Tracy R. Isaac, Capt. Cecilia Brown, Hospital Corpman Command Master Chief Petty Officer Joseph David Matthews III, and Commander Travis Story.