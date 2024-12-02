Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arrival of C-146A Wolfhound [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Arrival of C-146A Wolfhound

    UNITED KINGDOM

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton 

    352nd Special Operations Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-146A Wolfhound with the 352d Special Operations Wing takes off from RAF Mildenhall, United Kingdom, Dec. 5, 2024. The Wolfhound arrived to the UK this week to provide reliable, responsive, and flexible airlift support to U.S. operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 09:08
    Photo ID: 8782836
    VIRIN: 241205-F-WT432-8114
    Resolution: 5449x3632
    Size: 9.94 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arrival of C-146A Wolfhound [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arrival of C-146A Wolfhound
    Arrival of C-146A Wolfhound

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Arrival of C-146A Wolfhound

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    352 SOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download