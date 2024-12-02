Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRMC Promotion Ceremony [Image 5 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LRMC Promotion Ceremony

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Service members gather to honor a colleague’s promotion during a ceremony at Landstuhl, Germany on Dec. 5, 2024. The event recognized the individual's dedication, leadership, and contributions to the mission. Friends, family members, and fellow service members attended to show their support and share in this momentous occasion. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 08:34
    Photo ID: 8782827
    VIRIN: 241205-D-SH479-1171
    Resolution: 6671x4447
    Size: 18.1 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRMC Promotion Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRMC Promotion Ceremony
    LRMC Promotion Ceremony
    LRMC Promotion Ceremony
    LRMC Promotion Ceremony
    LRMC Promotion Ceremony
    LRMC Promotion Ceremony
    LRMC Promotion Ceremony
    LRMC Promotion Ceremony
    LRMC Promotion Ceremony
    LRMC Promotion Ceremony
    LRMC Promotion Ceremony
    LRMC Promotion Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Trauma
    Military
    Air Force
    Army
    Landstuhl

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download