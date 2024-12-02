379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force medical technician assigned to the 379th Expeditionary medical squadron prepares her area during an exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2024. During the exercise, the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing conducted a simulated medical emergency to evaluate proficiency in medical-care procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo)