A U.S. Air Force military working dog handler assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron conducts a vehicle inspection sweep during an exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2024. MWD handlers conducted sweeps to ensure safe and secure passage of distinguished visitors and essential personnel during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 06:48
|Photo ID:
|8782719
|VIRIN:
|241122-F-LY429-1024
|Resolution:
|4927x2771
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.