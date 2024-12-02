379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force military working dog handler assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron conducts a vehicle inspection sweep during an exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2024. MWD handlers conducted sweeps to ensure safe and secure passage of distinguished visitors and essential personnel during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo)