    379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise [Image 6 of 7]

    379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force military working dog handler assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron conducts a vehicle inspection sweep during an exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2024. MWD handlers conducted sweeps to ensure safe and secure passage of distinguished visitors and essential personnel during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 06:48
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
