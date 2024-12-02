379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Wing Inspection Team members assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing review procedures during an exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2024. WIT members review exercises, evaluate performances and spot deficiencies to improve functionality in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo)