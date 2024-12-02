Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Wing Inspection Team members assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing review procedures during an exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2024. WIT members review exercises, evaluate performances and spot deficiencies to improve functionality in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 06:48
    Photo ID: 8782718
    VIRIN: 241122-F-LY429-1008
    Resolution: 5148x2896
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise
    379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise
    379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise
    379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise
    379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise
    379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise
    379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Exercise
    Training
    Amethyst
    High value escort

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download