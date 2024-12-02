379th AEW conducts high-value DV exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing greet simulated distinguished visitors during an exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2024. The exercise consisted of a simulated high-level distinguished visit, with 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen facilitating travel, food and shelter for the visitors. (U.S. Air Force photo)